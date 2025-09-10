The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has posted a video on their social media accounts, ahead of the Indian cricket team playing their first match in the Asia Cup 2025. In the video, the India national cricket team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "Before we take on the world, let's conquer Asia first". This motivational video of Team India ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 featured multiple star players like the skipper himself who rallied the team, the new vice-captain Shubman Gill, and Tilak Varma. Shubman Gill talked about the eight trophies India won in the competition, while Varma said "not taking any opponent lightly". The video also featured other players training hard. The Men in Blue will play their first match today, September 10, the India vs UAE T20I at the Dubai International Stadium. Indian Pacer Arshdeep Singh Watches UAE Batters Practice Their Strokes Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Opener.

Team India Ahead of India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match:

Before we take on the World again, let's conquer Asia 💪 India's campaign starts today and we are absolutely ready to defend our crown 🏆#TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/LfvfwzdjeM — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)