Berlin [Germany], December 7 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellinghamon Tuesday has been handed a EUR40,000 fine by the German Football Association (DFB) after his "match-fixing" remarks against the referee Felix Zwayer, after his team 3-2 defeat by Bayern Munich.

However, the 18-year-old England international has avoided a ban, for voicing his frustration over the standard of officiating in the Klassiker clash.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Admits to Having a 'Feeling of Sadness' After Missing Out on Ballon d'Or 2021 Title, Hopes That Lionel Messi's Supportive Words Were Genuine.

Zwayer was the referee in the Der Klassiker as Bayern Munich edged Dortmund at Westfalenstadion on Saturday. Robert Lewandowski grabbed the winning goal from the penalty spot which didn't go well with the English international Bellingham. "For me, it wasn't [a penalty]," Bellingham told reporters after the game, as per goal.com.

"[Mats] Hummels isn't even looking at the ball, he's fighting to get it and it just sort of hits him, it hits him and I don't even think he's looking at the ball. You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game, you give a referee that has match-fixed before the biggest game in Germany, what do you expect?" he added.

Also Read | India vs South Africa 2021-22 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Live Streaming, Broadcast in India, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of India's Tour of South Africa.

DFB referee supervisor Marco Haase then launched a complaint against Bellingham for his controversial comments on Zwayer, leading to an investigation being carried out.

The midfielder, while escaping a ban for his comments, has been given a fine of EUR40k, with his post-match quotes having been deemed "unsportsmanlike conduct".

With the top-of-the-table win at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern have taken an important step towards topping the pile at Christmas, opening the gap between themselves and their biggest league rivals to four points. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)