New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): The much-anticipated clash between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz in the Delhi Premier League Season 2 has been called off due to rain on Monday.

DPL confirmed that the match was called off in a media advisory, which read, "Delhi Premier League Season 2 Match 34 between West Delhi Lions and South Delhi Superstarz has been called off due to rain."

Also Read | Alexander Isak Transfer News: Here’s All You Need to Know On Liverpool and Newcastle United’s Tug of War Over Swedish Striker Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

In the absence of any action, both teams had to share a point each on the league table. As a result, West Delhi Lions are in the third spot with 10 points, while South Delhi Superstarz are in fifth place with eight points.

Earlier in the tournament, West Delhi Lions edged out Central Delhi Kings in a last-over thriller. Chasing 179, the Kings needed just seven runs in the final over, but Anirudh Chowdhary produced a masterclass in death bowling.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Son Arjun Tendulkar's Engagement With Saaniya Chandhok During AMA Session on Reddit.

Keeping his calm under pressure, Chowdhary conceded only three runs and dismissed skipper Jonty Sidhu (56 off 41) to deliver a memorable victory for the Lions. He finished with figures of 1/24 in 3 overs, with his final over proving decisive, as per a press release from DPL.

The Kings' chase had begun on a shaky note, losing a couple of early wickets. But opener Yash Dhull kept them in the hunt with a fluent 72 off 49, stitching together a 79-run stand with his captain. Sidhu's composed half-century, combined with a handy 23 off 12 from Aditya Bhandari, gave the Kings hope, but the late squeeze from Chowdhary and support from Shivank Vashisht (1/16 in 3 overs) tilted the contest in the Lions' favour.

While South Delhi Supertarz scripted a comprehensive 46-run victory over Purani Dilli 6. In pursuit of a challenging 185, Purani Dilli 6 lost early wickets when Beniwal struck with back-to-back breakthroughs in the powerplay. His sharp pace and control left the opposition stunned, and with Abhishek Khandelwal and Aman Bharti adding to the damage, Purani Dilli 6 crumbled to 28/6 inside eight overs, as per a release from DPL.

Beniwal eventually completed a superb five-for (5/19 in 4 overs), while Khandelwal's 4/31 ensured there was no way back for Purani Dilli 6. The only bright spot in their innings came from Ekansh Dobal, who showed grit under pressure. He stitched together a 46-run stand with Lalit Yadav (22 off 28) to bring some stability before Beniwal bowled Yadav.

Dobal carried on to reach a well-deserved half-century, but his lone effort could not save his team as Purani Dilli 6 were bowled out for 138. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)