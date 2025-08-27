New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Central Delhi Kings' speedster Money Grewal produced a magical spell of fast bowling, claiming a sensational hat-trick that dismantled East Delhi Riders' batting unit and lit up the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday. His fiery 5-wicket haul (5/23 in 4 overs) proved the difference as the Kings cruised to a 62-run victory.

Chasing 156, East Delhi Riders were jolted early when opener Sujal Singh went back for 1(5), caught by Aryavir Sehwag off Arun Pundir. But the real damage came in the third over when Money Grewal turned the game on its head with a blistering hat-trick.

First, he picked up Hardik Sharma's wicket for 4, before producing a perfect inswinging yorker to clean up Shivam Tripathi on the first ball. On the very next delivery, Anuj Rawat danced down the track but was beaten by raw pace and bowled for a golden duck.

Grewal wasn't done yet. He returned later to dismiss Arpit Rana and Mayank Rawat, finishing with bowling figures of 5/23. His pace and accuracy ensured the Riders never recovered, as wickets continued to tumble. Barring some late resistance, they folded meekly for 93 in 16.3 overs.

Earlier, batting first, Central Delhi Kings posted a competitive 155/6 in 20 overs. Yugal Saini anchored the innings with a composed half-century, while debutant Aryavir Sehwag impressed with a fluent 22 off 16. Jasvir Sehrawat added stability with an unbeaten 37 off 35, guiding the Kings to a fighting total after early stutters.

For East Delhi, Rounak Waghela was the standout bowler, returning economical figures of 2/17 from his three overs. However, the target proved well beyond reach once Grewal's fiery spell ripped through their top order.

In the first contest on Wednesday, it was raining sixes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as the South Delhi Superstarz pulled off a thrilling 8-wicket win over Purani Dilli 6, chasing down a mammoth target of 134 in a rain-curtailed 7-over-a-side clash. The contest went right down to the penultimate ball before the Superstarz held their nerves to collect two crucial points and registered a place in the playoffs. (ANI)

