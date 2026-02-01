Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI): The first day of the Dream Sports Championship (DSC) U-15 Table Tennis began with a full day of competitive group-stage action, as promising young talent across the boys' and girls' divisions delivered composed, high-quality performances.

On the opening day on January 31, in the boys' category, several players made confident starts to their campaigns. Aditya Ghosh, Rajavelu Akash and Pattekar Nilay registered emphatic straight-game victories in their group matches, showcasing control and consistency. Duklan Vatsal also impressed with two convincing 3-0 wins, underlining a strong opening day as per a press release.

The boys' draw featured a number of tightly contested matches, with Mondal Himon Kumar edging past M Ashvajith in a five-set battle, while Sengupta Somdev prevailed over Vohra Trijal in another hard-fought five-game encounter. Banerjee Souswarya and Dutta Ariv also delivered composed performances to secure important group-stage wins.

In the girls' competition, Ray Ahona stood out in Group 3 with straight-game victories over Susvirkar Mahika and Tyagi Shanaya. Dhar Shreya was equally dominant in Group 2, opening with a comfortable 3-0 win before following it up with a four-game victory over Ari Debanna. Chakraborty Sreejani controlled proceedings in Group 4 with two commanding wins, while Paul Divija produced back-to-back clean sweeps in her group.

Several matches tested players' resilience, including Redkar Aarya's hard-fought five-set win over Vadhan Jinaya, one of the most competitive encounters of the day. Chatterjee Titash and Debanna Ari also impressed with decisive performances across their matches.

With strong starts across both divisions and group standings beginning to take shape, the championship sets up an intriguing Day 2, which promises another round of intense contests as the race to the knockout stages gathers momentum. (ANI)

