Panaji (Goa) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Dream Sports Championship Football 2025 girls' National Finals kicked off on Wednesday as Assam FA and Jharkhand FA claimed victories in the morning session, while Odisha FA and Kerala FA continued the winning trend in the evening fixtures of the U-17 tournament.

According to a release from Dream Sports Foundation, in the second set of matches for the day, Odisha FA edged past Rajasthan FA with a slender 1-0 victory after Odisha's number 10, Kiran Deep, found the breakthrough in the 44th minute.

At the SAG Benaulim Football Ground, Kerala FA impressed with a 2-0 victory against Delhi SA. Kerala broke the deadlock through Meenakshi in the 41st minute and then doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time when number 11 Anjana Rajesh confidently converted a penalty.

Earlier in the day, Assam FA made their intentions clear with a convincing 2-0 win over Karnataka State FA. Karina Narah broke the deadlock in just the 8th minute. Serbirika Terangpi doubled their advantage in the 35th minute, which was enough to seal the win.

The day's most entertaining encounter took place at the Utorda Sports Complex, where Jharkhand FA showcased their attacking prowess in a 6-2 victory over Goa FA. Rashmi Minz put Jharkhand ahead in the 14th minute, only for Goa's Neha Navin Verlecar to level terms five minutes later.

However, Jharkhand responded with a flurry of goals. Captain Alka Indwar restored their lead in the 33rd minute before Sanjna Oraon (39') and Anamika Sanga (45+2') struck to give Jharkhand a commanding 4-2 halftime advantage. After the break, midfielder Shaulina Dang added a fifth before Sanga completed her brace in the 67th minute to cap off an impressive performance. (ANI)

