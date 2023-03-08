Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol powered Gujarat Giants to 201 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League match here on Wednesday.

Dunkley blazed away to a 28-ball 65 with three sixes and 11 boundaries before Deol struck 67 off 45 balls after stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opted to bat while chasing Gujarat Giants' first win of the WPL.

For RCB, Heather Knight (2/17 from two overs) and Shreyanka Patil (2/32 from four overs) claimed two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 201 for 7 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 67, Sophia Dunkley 65: Heather Knight 2/17, Shreyanka Patil 2/32).

