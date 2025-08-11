Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Indian Army Football Team produced a stirring comeback from two goals down to beat 1 Ladakh FC 4-2 in their final Group C match of the 134th Durand Cup, which was played here at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, according to a release from Durand Cup.

While the result lifted them to six points, second in group C, level with other contenders for the two best second-placed quarterfinal spots, their +2 goal difference fell short of the required, ending their campaign despite the thrilling win.

Indian Army Football Team Head Manish Wahi made three changes to his starting line-up bringing in goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadair, defender Prem Kumar SK and forward Shubham Rana in place of Gagandeep Singh, Shafeel PP and Wangden Tamang in a 4-4-2 formation. In comparison, 1 Ladakh FC Head Coach Rajan Mani made only two changes to his starting line-up bringing in forward Tsering Namgial and A Regan in place of Karthik Govind Swamy and A Ajay in a 4-3-3 formation.

The Army outfit, aware of the goal margin they needed, sought to impose themselves through quick interchanges in midfield, using Vignesh Velan and Christopher Kamei to probe down the flanks. At the same time, Ladakh relied on the pace of P. Kamalesh and the aerial strength of Siju to threaten on the counter.

Early chances came at both ends; Ladakh's sharp break in the 10th minute was foiled by a last-ditch tackle from captain Sunil, while Army's best opening saw Liton Shil test the keeper with a curling effort from distance. The intensity in midfield duels and the constant pressing hinted that this would be far from a cagey affair, setting the stage for the goal rush that followed.

The breakthrough came in the 22nd minute after 1 Ladakh FC caught the Army defence flat-footed with a sharp through ball. P. Kamalesh, timing his run perfectly, latched onto the pass and surged into the box, only to be brought down by goalkeeper Sayad Kadir in a desperate sliding challenge.

The referee wasted no time in pointing to the spot. Kamalesh, calm under pressure, placed the ball and took a short run-up, sending Kadir the wrong way with a deft side-footed finish into the bottom left corner to give 1 Ladakh a 1-0 lead.

Fourteen minutes later, Vignesh showcased exquisite timing and precision; he picked up the ball in space and fired a crisp, well-placed shot that the army goalkeeper Kadir couldn't keep out. The effort flashed past the keeper's reach and nestled into the net, extending Ladakh's lead to 2-0.

Indian Army FT sparked life into their comeback as Sama delivered a powerful header from a well-placed cross into the box. The ball was expertly delivered from the right flank by Christopher, whose pinpoint delivery cut through the Ladakh defence.

Sama timed his run perfectly, rising above his marker to connect with the cross, guiding a firm header back across the goal and past the outstretched hands of the Ladakh goalkeeper Mohit Dayal to make it 2-1 and reignite the Army's belief.

In the 45th minute, Indian Army FT drew level with a scrappy yet decisive strike. Amid a frantic scramble inside the box, a loose ball fell invitingly at the feet of Abhishek.

With defenders converging and space at a premium, he reacted swiftly, stepping into the path of the bouncing ball and managing to get his shot away in an instant. The effort deflected slightly off a defender, wrong-footing the Ladakh goalkeeper, and eventually trickled over the line.

After the break, the Army continued to press with urgency and began testing Ladakh's defensive structure, moving the ball with greater purpose and probing key areas in attack.

Their pressure paid off in the 51st minute when they earned a penalty after Abhishek Shankar was brought down inside the box while chasing a through ball. Christopher Kamei stepped up with confidence, sending the Ladakh goalkeeper the wrong way and drilling his spot-kick low into the right corner to give Army a 3-2 lead.

Ladakh barely had time to regroup before the Army struck again in the 55th minute. A sweeping move down the right saw a precise low cross fizz into the box, where Rahul Ramakrishnan arrived unmarked to head it home from close range. The quick double not only flipped the match on its head but also crushed Ladakh's resistance.

Despite relentless attacking to find more goals, the Army men lacked finishing touch in the final third and the Ladakh defence held firm, and the Army's dream of progressing ended with the final whistle. They bowed out with pride restored, but qualification agonisingly out of reach.

Indian Army FT celebrated a monumental victory and ended their Durand Cup journey on a high note with two wins and six points, while 1 Ladakh FC's spirited debut campaign ended on a sobering note, with one solitary point. (ANI)

