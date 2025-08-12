Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], August 11 (ANI): Rangdajied United FC came from a goal down to lead defending champions NorthEast United FC, only for the Highlanders to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw in their final Group E match of the Durand Cup, here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Bekey Oram's early penalty was cancelled out by Manbhakupar Iawphniaw, before Danzel Umdor put Rangdajied ahead just before halftime. A well-worked Jairo strike in the second half ensured NEUFC remained unbeaten heading into the quarterfinals, while Rangdajied signed off their campaign with a spirited display and their first point of the tournament, a release said.

Having already secured a quarterfinal berth, NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali made sweeping changes to his lineup, rotating ten players and retaining only Jose Nunez in midfield in a 4-3-3 formation. Parthib Gogoi led the attack in the absence of in-form striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie, flanked by Thoi Singh and Spaniard Jairo.

RUFC head coach Aiborlang Khongjee also rang the changes after their defeat to Malaysian Armed Forces, bringing in six new faces and setting up in a similar 4-3-3. Manbhakupar spearheaded the attack with Everson and Pasborlang on the wings, while skipper Balamlynti operated from full-back and Meshan Sumer took his place between the posts.

The match began cautiously, but NEUFC soon tested Rangdajied's defence. In the 6th minute, Nunez's curling free kick was safely gathered by Sumer. The Highlanders probed regularly but were wasteful in the final third, while Rangdajied struggled to penetrate beyond midfield.

In the 18th minute, Mebanshngain Kurkalang's long-range strike took a heavy deflection off Arshaf, looping over Arman and narrowly over the bar. Five minutes later, NEUFC earned a penalty when Thoi Singh was brought down by Danzel Umdor inside the box. Bekey stepped up and, with a cool and calm run-up, slid the ball past the RUFC keeper to put his side 1-0 up in the game.

Rangdajied, however, grew into the contest. In the 32nd minute, a defensive lapse from NEUFC allowed Manbhakupar to slip between the centre-backs and slot home for the equaliser, as per a press release from the Durand Cup.

The hosts then stunned the defending champions just before halftime. Manbhakupar's thunderous free kick from 30 yards rattled the woodwork, and Umdor reacted quickest to tap in the rebound, sending Aiborlang's men into the break 2-1 up.

Benali's side pushed forward relentlessly after the restart, with Jairo, Tondonba, and Bekey all going close, but the Rangdajied backline held firm. A triple substitution in the 62nd minute brought Ajaraie, Freddy, and Lalbiakdika into the fray, injecting fresh impetus.

The Highlanders finally found their equaliser in the 76th minute with a flowing team move. Lalbiakdika found Louis Nickson, whose through ball was cleverly left by Jairo for Ajaraie. The Moroccan squared it back across the goal for Jairo, who controlled with his left and finished clinically with his right to level the scores.

Nunez spurned a chance to put NEUFC ahead four minutes later, shooting off target. In stoppage time, RUFC's Menangpyndap Khongjee forced a superb save from Arman before Ajaraie headed wide at the other end. Neither side could find the decisive breakthrough, and after an intense, end-to-end finish, the referee's whistle confirmed a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

The draw saw Rangdajied pick up their first and only point of the campaign, while the Highlanders maintained their unbeaten run heading into the quarterfinals. (ANI)

