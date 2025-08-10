Imphal (Manipur) [India], August 10 (ANI): I-League side Real Kashmir FC posted a comfortable 3-1 victory over home side NEROCA FC in a vital Group F clash of the 134th Durand Cup, which was played at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Sunday, according to a release from Durand Cup.

Veteran defender Salam Ranjan Singh gave Real Kashmir the lead in the first half, which Lucas Chagas equalised, but goals from Maret Tareck and Modou Mbengue ensured they secured all three points.

Also Read | Was Glenn Maxwell’s Catch to Dismiss Ryan Rickelton in AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Legitimate? Here’s What ICC’s New Rule Says About ‘Bunny-Hop’ Catches On Boundary Line.

The side from Kashmir finished their group stage campaign with six points from three matches, while NEROCA finished their campaign with two points.

The final group stage match between Indian Navy FT and TRAU FC on August 12th will now determine who will qualify for the knockouts as group winners.

Also Read | Almeria vs Al-Nassr, Club Friendly 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Exhibition Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Neroca FC Head Coach Gyan Moyon made two changes to his starting line-up, bringing in Kabrabam Arun Kumar Singh and Saphaba Singh Telem in place of Nonganba Singh Akoijam and Nongthongbam Japes in a 4-4-2 formation, while Real Kashmir FC Head Coach Ishfaq Ahmed made only one change to his starting line-up, bringing in Ahteeb Ahmad Dar in place of Shahid Nazir in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The opening half at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium saw a tightly contested battle. The early exchanges were cagey, as both sides probed cautiously without creating clear chances.

NEROCA looked to press higher as the game settled, with Harrison making a lively forward run that was eventually thwarted by the visitors' defence.

The best chance for the home side came when Saphaba dribbled past two defenders and squared a low cross for Arun, but his attempt went narrowly wide. Real Kashmir made the breakthrough in the 32nd minute, capitalising on a set piece. A corner found Salam Ranjan Singh unmarked inside the box, and the defender showed fine composure to control and fire a powerful shot past the goalkeeper.

The goal injected confidence into the visitors, while NEROCA's frustrations began to show as Rohit picked up a yellow card for a late challenge on Tarek, followed shortly by Kinesh being booked for a shove. In the final moments of the half, Real Kashmir threatened again when Haider Yusuf slipped a clever pass to Sessegnon, whose dangerous cross went untouched. The whistle went with Real Kashmir holding the advantage, leaving NEROCA with work to do in the second half.

The second half commenced with heightened urgency as NEROCA FC pressed aggressively in search of an equaliser. Their efforts paid off in the 67th minute, when they finally breached Real Kashmir's defence and pulled level at 1-1. Saphaba weaved his way past two markers near the edge of the box before threading a perfectly weighted through ball between the Real Kashmir centre-backs.

Lucas latched onto it with a well-timed run, took one touch to steady himself, and then slotted a precise low shot beyond the outstretched hands of goalkeeper Furqan into the far corner.

The Snow Leopards' second goal was a textbook display of set-piece precision and attacking awareness. In the 70th minute, Rohen Singh stepped up over a free-kick near the right flank, delivering a curling ball into the danger area. The delivery was perfectly weighted, drawing the NEROCA backline toward the near post.

Rising above the crowd, Toure smartly flicked the ball on with the back of his head, catching the defence off guard. The deft touch rolled into space inside the box, where Tarek, timing his run to perfection, latched onto it. With the goalkeeper rushing out, Tarek kept his composure and drilled a low, powerful shot into the far corner, restoring Real Kashmir's lead just three minutes after NEROCA had equalised.

The clinching moment came late in the game when Real Kashmir turned defence into attack with ruthless efficiency. Spotting space on the right, the Snow Leopards launched a swift counter, with Tarek driving forward and drawing defenders toward him.

He then slipped a clever through ball into the path of Modou, who had ghosted in unmarked behind the NEROCA backline. Showing excellent control, Modou took the ball in stride before cutting inside onto his stronger foot. With the goalkeeper narrowing the angle, he unleashed a precise low shot that whistled past the outstretched arm and nestled into the far bottom corner.

The goal, arriving in the dying minutes, sealed a commanding 3-1 victory for Real Kashmir and put them firmly on the path to the Durand Cup quarterfinals, crushing any hopes of a late NEROCA comeback. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)