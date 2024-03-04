Navi Mumbai (Maharastra)[India], March 4 (ANI): Rising star Ayush Badoni starred for DY Patil Blue as he led his side to a six-wicket win over Route Mobile Limited at the DY Patil Stadium in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup on Monday.

After being put into bat, Route made 172 for five in their 20 overs. The hero of the batting effort was Harshal Kate (94: 58b, 10x4,2x6).

The chase for Blue was fashioned by a 71-run opening stand between Abhijit Tomar (49) and Shikhar Dhawan. Then Badoni took charge of the chase as he held firm even as wickets fell around him. Badoni teamed up with skipper Shashank Singh to put on an unbroken 81 runs for the fifth wicket. Badoni remained unbeaten on 53 off 33 balls with three boundaries and two sixes.

At the DY Patil University Ground, CAG got the better of Mumbai Customs by four wickets.

Asked to bat, Mumbai Customs posted 153 for seven in their 20 overs. Sachin Yadav (61: 33b, 9x4, 2x6) top-scored for Customs. For CAG the best bowlers were skipper Ankit Sharma (3-16) and Writwick Chatterjee (2-23).

In their chase, CAG was helped by a 45-run stand between Subhrangshu Senpati (57: 39b, 4x4, 2x6) and Sanveer Singh. In the end, CAG overhauled the target in 18.5 overs to finish on 156 for six.

Earlier, Tata Sports Club registered a thrilling four-wicket win over RBI at the DY Patil Stadium.

After being asked to bat, RBI posted 151 for six in their 20 overs. The star of the show for RBI was Sumit Ghadigaonkar (88: 56b, 7x4, 6x6). In their response, Tata was helped by Chinmay Sugar (30) and skipper Sujit Naik (48) who revived the chase. Towards the end, Shorab Dhaliwal held his nerves as he scored an unbeaten 37 off just 19 balls with one boundary and four sixes to seal the win with one ball to spare. Tata finished on 152 for six in 19.5 overs.

Meanwhile at the DY Patil University Ground Indian Oil beat Nirlon Sports Club by five wickets.

Brief Scores

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Group B: RBI 151-6 in 20 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 88; Irfan Umair 2-24, Siddharth Raut 2-27) vs Tata Sports Club 152-6 in 19.5 overs (Sujit Nauk 48, Shorab Dhariwal 37*, Chinmay Sutra 30; Jyot Chhaya 3-25, Sayan Mondal 2-39)-by four wickets

4 pm: Group B: Route Mobile Limited 172-5 in 20 overs (Harshal Kate 94; Gaurav Yadav 2-42) vs DY Patil Blue 175-4 in 19.2 overs (Ayush Badoni 53 n.o., Abhijit Tomar 49; Asif Shaikh 3-25)

At DY Patil University Ground

11 am: Group D: Nirlon Sports Club 126 in 19.3 overs (Arya Satiate 36, Manishankar Murasingh 22; M Siddharth 3-15, Vaibhav Arora 3-12) vs Indian Oil 127-5 in 12.2 overs (Ankush Bains 45, Abhishek Sharma 41; Khizar Dafedar 3-16)

4 pm: Group D: Mumbai Customs 153-7 in 20 overs (Sachin Yadav 61; Ankit Sharma 3-16, Writwick Chatterjee 2-23)

Tuesday's Fixtures

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Group A: Reliance 1 vs Jain Irrigation; 4 pm: Group C: DY Patil Red vs Bank of Baroda

At DY Patil University Ground

11 am: Group C: Canara Bank vs Income Tax; 4 pm: Group A: BPCL vs Central Railway. (ANI)

