Ahmedabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that earlier there was a lack of transparency in the selection of athletes for competitions, due to which sportspersons' talent was wasted.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 11th edition of the `Khel Mahakumbh', an annual sports competition organized here by the Gujarat government.

“Earlier, there was a lack of transparency in the selection of athletes for competitions, due to which our sportspersons' talent was wasted," he said.

"They had to deal with such difficulties. But the situation has changed now, and players are achieving success. The shine of gold and silver medals is boosting the confidence of our youths,” Modi added.

India won seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics and 19 medals in the Paralympics, he said, adding that this was "just the beginning, India is not going to hold back, India is not going to get tired."

“Youths who returned from Ukraine are saying that now they understand the clout of rising India,” the prime minister further said.

