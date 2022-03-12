Over these years, since the Indian Premier League (IPL) began, we have witnessed the rise of many novice and revival of already known international batsmen. IPL has been a life-changing platform for many players, specially batsmen. Good form in IPL subsequently paves the way for bigger opportunities for bowlers and batsmen. While bowlers leave no stone unturned to make a mark, batsmen don't lag behind as well. The batters are pretty much aware of the fact that their performance will have a direct impact on their international career. As IPL 2022 is in the offing, we look at batsmen with the most runs in the history of IPL. Most Wickets in IPL History: All-Time Highest Wicket-Takers in Indian Premier League.

The superstar of contemporary cricket, Virat Kohli, apparently, is the highest run-scorer in IPL so far with total of 6283 runs in 199 innings and that includes five centuries. Four of his five centuries came in a single season of IPL in 2016. Widely known as Run Machine, Kohli’s performance in IPL justifies the tag given to him by his admirers. At number two is the left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan with 5784 runs in 192 matches. In IPL 2020, he scored two back-to-back centuries and thus created a record in IPL history. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2022 Edition.

Most Runs in IPL- Top 5

Batsman Matches Runs Highest Score Virat Kohli 207 6283 113 Shikhar Dhawan 192 5784 106* Rohit Sharma 213 5611 109* Suresh Raina 205 5528 100* David Warner 150 5449 126

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain, who has played for now-discarded Deccan chargers in the past, has scored 5611 runs in 208 innings at an average of 31.17 in his IPL career. With 5528 runs in 205 matches, Suresh Raina is the fourth batsman on the list of most runs in IPL history. Popularly known as Mr. IPL, he, unfortunately, went unsold at the IPL 2022 auction despite all his experience. Australia's David Warner, who will return to Delhi Capitals, completes the top five.

