New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): After two years of absence, left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya has been included in Sri Lanka's two Tests in South Africa.

Off-spinner Nishan Peiris, who made his debut against New Zealand in September, has also been included in the squad. Spin-bowling all-rounder Ramesh Mendis has been left on the sidelines even after he picked up six wickets in his sole Test appearance in 2024.

Prabath Jayasuriya will lead the spin contingent with Sri Lanka playing in Durban and Gqeberha, surfaces that offer more turn compared to other tracks in South Africa, especially towards the latter half of the Test.

With the number of pacers Sri Lanka have named, the playing XI is expected to majorly feature seamers and batters.

Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha and all-rounder Milan Rathnayake form a formidable pace bowling unit for Sri Lanka in the overseas tour.

The top-order features Oshada Fernando, but Nishan Madushka is on the sidelines despite a bright start in the ODI format.

Embuldeniya and Oshada have a record of delivering in South Africa. They were a part of Sri Lanka's tour in 2019. In Durban, Embuldeniya got six wickets for himself across three innings. On the other hand, Oshada slammed an unbeaten 75 to take Sri Lanka home.

Notably, both teams are in contention to feature in the World Test Championship final, which will take place next year in London. The first Test will begin on November 27 in Kingsmead, Durban.

Kusal Mendis, Asitha, Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka were pulled out of Sri Lanka's ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. This move is possibly taken to give these players some extra days for rest before the two-Test series.

Sri Lanka squad for Test series in South Africa: Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha. (ANI)

