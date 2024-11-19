Colombo (Sri Lanka), Nov 19 (AP) Lasith Embuldeniya will return after more than two years away from test cricket after being selected in Sri Lanka's squad to play two test matches in South Africa starting later this month.

The 17-member squad named Tuesday is led by Dhananjaya de Silva and includes nine batters, three specialist spinners and five pace bowlers.

Also Read | Most Sixes in Test Cricket: From Ben Stokes to Chris Gayle, Check Full List.

The last of Embuldeniya's 17 test caps for Sri Lanka came in June 2022 against Australia.

He is the second left-arm spinner in the squad along with Prabath Jayasuriya, who took 18 wickets in Sri Lanka's 2-0 series win against New Zealand in September.

Also Read | Most Wickets in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nathan Lyon to Ravindra Jadeja, Take a Look at Highest Wicket-Takers in India vs Australia Test Series.

Opening batter Oshada Fernando also returns after nearly a year out of the squad, while off spinner Ramesh Mendis has not been named.

The first test starts in Durban on Nov. 27. with the second test at Port Elizabeth from Dec. 5.

___

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Lasith Embuldeniya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)