Mumbai, November 19: Cricket is a game of strategy, but some players have the remarkable ability to change the tempo of a match with sheer power. Among these, a few have left an indelible mark with their ability to hit sixes in Test cricket. Let’s take a look at some of the most prolific six-hitters in the history of Test cricket. Man Arrested by Durham Police Over Burglary at England Test Team Captain Ben Stokes’ Home.
1. Ben Stokes
The English Test captain is known for changing the tempo of the game. In his 107 matches, he has smashed 131 sixes.
2. Brendon McCullum
The former New Zealand captain holds the record for scoring the fastest Test hundred off 54 balls. He has hit a total of 107 sixes.
3. Adam Gilchrist
The former Australian wicket-keeper batter ranks third on the list with 100 sixes. Jacques Kallis Birthday Special: Take a Look at South African Legend’s Numbers on His 49th Birthday.
4. Chris Gayle
The West-Indian has smashed 98 sixes in his 103 Test matches.
5. Jacques Kallis
The former South African allrounder has smacked 97 sixes in 166 Tests.