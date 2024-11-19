Mumbai, November 19: Cricket is a game of strategy, but some players have the remarkable ability to change the tempo of a match with sheer power. Among these, a few have left an indelible mark with their ability to hit sixes in Test cricket. Let’s take a look at some of the most prolific six-hitters in the history of Test cricket. Man Arrested by Durham Police Over Burglary at England Test Team Captain Ben Stokes’ Home.

1. Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes (Photo Credits; @englandcricket/X)

The English Test captain is known for changing the tempo of the game. In his 107 matches, he has smashed 131 sixes.

2. Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum (Photo credit: Twitter)

The former New Zealand captain holds the record for scoring the fastest Test hundred off 54 balls. He has hit a total of 107 sixes.

3. Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist (Image Credits - Twitter/@gilly381)

The former Australian wicket-keeper batter ranks third on the list with 100 sixes. Jacques Kallis Birthday Special: Take a Look at South African Legend’s Numbers on His 49th Birthday.

4. Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle (Photo credit: Instagram @bluejays)

The West-Indian has smashed 98 sixes in his 103 Test matches.

5. Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

The former South African allrounder has smacked 97 sixes in 166 Tests.