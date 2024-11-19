Mumbai, November 19: With the Border Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia just a couple of days away from commencement, several records are expected to be toppled across both teams. One of the significant records that could be changed is going to be the leading wicket-takers in the series. With Australia's Nathan Lyon sitting at the top, India's Ravichandran Ashwin is close to dethroning him. Notably, Lyon is the only Australian to feature in the Top-5 list. Here is a look at the leading wicket-takers in the BGT. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Yash Dayal Joins India National Cricket Team As Backup, Confirms Pacer’s Father Chanderpal Dayal.

1. Nathan Lyon (Australia)

Nathan Lyon (Photo credit: Twitter @cricketcomau)

The seasoned Australia off-spinner is a the top of the chars with 116 wickets in 26 matches, averaging 32.40.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo Credits: @JioCinema)

The experienced India spinner Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker in the BGT with 114 wickets in 22 matches, averaging 28.36.

3. Anil Kumble (India)

Anil Kumble (Photo Credits: @Baz_158_/X)

India's most decorated Test spinner Kumble is the third-highest wicket-taker with 111 wickets in 20 matches, averaging 30.32. Most Runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli to Steve Smith, Take A look At Highest Run-Scorers in India vs Australia Test Series Among Active Players.

4. Harbhajan Singh (India)

Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credit: @harbhajan_singh/twitter)

Another India spinner who made a strong impression during his playing days picked up 95 wickets in 18 matches, averaging 29.95.

5. Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Ravindra Jadeja (Photo credit: JioCinema)

India's experienced all-rounder Jadeja, who is known for his capability with the bat is the fifth-highest wicket-taker. He has 85 scalps in 16 matches, averaging 18.85.