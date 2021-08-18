Leeds [UK], August 18 (ANI): England men's head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-player squad for the third Test match against India starting at Emerald Headingley on Wednesday, August 25.

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan returned to the Test squad for the first time in three years. He last played Test cricket in August 2018 in England's victory over India at Edgbaston. He will be looking to add to his 15 caps.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood is included after impressing in all formats. He has yet to make his Test debut but will be aiming to add to his England credentials, having already been capped by the senior side in ODIs and IT20s.

The 24-year-old right-arm quick is familiar with the England set-up, having toured as a reserve during England's winter Test programmes in Sri Lanka and India. In addition, he was part of the extended squads during last summer's behind closed doors Test series against West Indies and Pakistan and was called up as back up in the build-up to the first Test at Lord's.

Batsmen Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley are omitted and will return to Kent and Warwickshire respectively, to spend some time playing.

Somerset spinner Jack Leach will return to Taunton, but remains on standby as back-up to Moeen Ali. The England medical team will monitor seamer Mark Wood's injured right shoulder sustained at the end of day four during the first Test at Lord's. It is expected that he will make a full recovery ahead of the Emerald Headingley Test.

England Men's Head Coach, Chris Silverwood in a release said: "The Test series is beautifully poised, and we are relishing the prospect of aiming to bounce back at Emerald Headingley next week."

"Dawid Malan deserves his opportunity in the Test arena. He has a lot of experience across all formats and, if called upon, I am confident that he can come and do well on his home ground. In the limited time he has played first-class cricket this season, he has shown what he is capable of, scoring a highly accomplished 199 for Yorkshire against Sussex at Headingley in June."

"Zak Crawley will return to Kent to galvanise the excellent work he did last week in the nets at Lord's with Assistant Coach Graham Thorpe. Zak is still a massive part of our plans moving forward, but we feel he would benefit from time outside the pressure of international competition to get some time working on his skills. He has a bright future and I do not doubt that his time will come again in the Test arena."

"Dom Sibley needs some time away to regain his confidence after a challenging period. He will return to Warwickshire to spend time in the middle without the scrutiny and find some rhythm and confidence. Dom offers a lot of value to the Test environment and some time away should help him. However, he remains part of our plans."

"Jack Leach will return to Somerset to get some game time. I have been impressed with his patience and it's not easy living under the COVID protocols, especially when you're not playing. However, he has regained his confidence and spark, and it has been a considerable asset having him around. He will be on standby should we need his services, but we want what is best for him and playing cricket and getting overs into him is the way to go."

"We are hopeful that Mark Wood will be fit after injuring his right shoulder in the first Test. Our medical team will be working with him each day. We will monitor where he is at when we get to Leeds."

"We also have the services of Saqib Mahmood, who has been brilliant across all formats this summer. He is confident, highly-skilled and will not be overawed if he is to make his Test debut. His temperament and attitude are suited to the international arena."

The England Men's Test squad will report to its Leeds base on Sunday.

England Men's Third Test Squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), and Mark Wood (Durham). (ANI)

