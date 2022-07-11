Kennington [UK], July 11 (ANI): After winning the T20I series against England, Team India will be looking forward to starting the 50-over series in the same dominant, attacking fashion with which it took on the hosts in the shortest format of the game.

The first ODI between England and India will be played at The Oval at Kennington on Tuesday.

Also Read | Marizanne Kapp, South African All-Rounder, Named ICC Women’s Player of the Month for June 2022.

Team India won the T20I series against England by 2-1. In the final T20I, the hosts got a consolation win by 17 runs.

On the other hand for England, it will be their first ODI assignment without former captain Eoin Morgan, who announced his retirement from international cricket in late June. Jos Buttler will have to fill in the shoes of a giant as he prepares himself for his first ODI challenge as a full-time white-ball captain.

Also Read | Christian Eriksen Transfer News: Manchester United Confident of Signing Danish Playmaker.

The return of the Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan opening duo could be a possibility. If Dhawan gets a chance, these three one-dayers will be a chance for him to re-establish himself in the team and become a part of Men in Blue's 2023 50-over World Cup plans.

The series will be equally crucial for star batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The 50-over format will offer them enough time to showcase their cautious and aggressive sides and regain their touch.

For the newer/younger lot of players like Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav, this series will give them another chance to fire in the English conditions and solidify their ODI spots.

The pace attack has the right balance of experience and youth. Veterans like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami will be the leaders of the attack, with youngsters like Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Shardul Thakur also present. Young pacers of India will be looking forward to making an impact in English conditions with their pace.

A spin attack consisting of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will have to complement the pacers well and trap the English batters with their bowling.

England will see the return of some of its key players like Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes who could not accompany the side in the ODI series against the Netherlands due to them playing Tests against New Zealand at home.

The presence of these players will only benefit the hard-hitting set-up, which also has captain Buttler, Phil Salt, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy etc. These all make up a highly-formidable ODI batting line-up, which can fire strokes all over the park on their best day. Indian bowlers will have to present something out of the box to tame this high-voltage unit.

There is plenty of firepower in the bowling unit as well. Specialist pacers like Reece Topley, and Brydon Carse will have backing off all-rounders like Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and David Willey.

Matt Parkinson is the solitary spin specialist in the squad, he will be backed by the likes of Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone to lay down some traps to capture the world-class Indian batters. It will be important for them to not give any chances to Indian batters throughout the series.

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)