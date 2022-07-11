Dubai, July 11: South Africa all-rounder Marizanne Kapp on Monday was named winner of the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for June 2022. In securing this month's award, Marizanne overcame fellow nominees in compatriot, pacer Shabnim Ismail and England's Nat Sciver. She is also South Africa's first ICC Women's Player of the Month winner since now-retired opener Lizelle Lee was crowned in March 2021. Marizanne won the award thanks to her solid and fierce resistance in the face of a hostile England bowling attack in the one-off Test match at Taunton which secured her side a valuable draw. In what was her first Test match since 2014, Marizanne came in with her side's backs against the wall at 45 for four and produced a batting masterclass. Jonny Bairstow, England Batter, Named ICC Men’s Player of the Month for June 2022

She demonstrated her full repertoire of classy stroke-play on the way to scoring a national record of 150. Her resistance salvaged a respectable 284 for her team in the first innings, and while England set an imposing score in response, Marizanne once again starred for her team with a score of 43 not out before rain curtailed play on the final day. "It really means a lot for me to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month award, especially being up against two absolutely brilliant players in Shabnim Ismail and Nat Sciver. What made my first Test century so special was that, number one, our first Test match (in 2014) was an absolute nightmare.

"Then having to play another one after eight years where I had minimum preparation for the Test match because I was unwell and then finding my team in the position we were in at 45 for four, it is something that will stay with me throughout my career. It's definitely a highlight for me, especially with the wickets that fell at the other end and then having to bat with the tail as well, those partnerships are what also made it so special," said Marizanne.

Marizanne will now be seen in action when South Africa face England in first of three women's ODIs at Northampton on Monday. "Playing in just her second Test match, Kapp showed resilience and high levels of skill to keep South Africa in the fight. In a weakened South Africa team due to injury, Kapp showed why she is one of the best all-rounders in the world by taking responsibility with bat and ball," said Lydia Greenway, former England cricketer and member of the voting panel.

