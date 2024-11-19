London, Nov 19 (AP) England forward Lauren Hemp has had knee surgery, her Manchester City club said on Tuesday, and will miss facing the United States at Wembley Stadium.

Man City said the operation was successful but gave no details of the injury nor a timetable for the 24-year-old Hemp to return.

Also Read | Hungary vs Germany, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of HUN vs GER on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Hemp was not included in England's squad on Tuesday for friendly games against the U.S. on Nov. 30 and Switzerland, the 2025 European Championship host, three days later at Sheffield United's stadium. England will defend its European title next year.

Man City was without Hemp at the weekend when it lost to Chelsea 2-0 and the lead in the English league.

Also Read | Nathan Lyon Recalls Virat Kohli's 'Federer' Style Assault During Adelaide Test in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2014 (Watch Video).

Man City also has three Women's Champions League games in the next month, including at titleholder Barcelona on Dec. 18. Man City opened the group by beating Barcelona 2-0 in October and leads the group with three straight wins. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)