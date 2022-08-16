London [UK], August 16 (ANI): England cricket team has announced the playing eleven for the first Test of the three-match Test series against South Africa at Lord's, which will start on Wednesday.

Ben Foakes returns to the playing XI replacing Sam Billings in the only change from England Men's last Test outing against India at Edgbaston in July.

The first Test between England and South Africa will go on till August 21. The second Test will take place from August 25.

The third and final Test of the series will take place from September 8.

Both sides previously contested in a high-voltage white-ball leg of South Africa's tour to England, which consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is.

South Africa won the T20I series 2-1. South Africa's batting was extremely consistent throughout the series whereas it was the exact opposite for England.

Before this, the ODI series between both sides ended in a 1-1 draw. The last match of the series could not produce a result as it was abandoned due to rain.

England Men's XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, James Anderson. (ANI)

