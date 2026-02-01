Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): England produced a spirited all-round performance to defeat India by 15 runs in the second T20I of the Mixed Disability Series 2026 here at the Shahid Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium, Greater Noida, on Saturday, drawing level in the five-match series at 1-1, according to a release.

Put in to bat after India opted to field, England posted an imposing 206 for 3 in their allotted 20 overs, riding on a sensational unbeaten century from Angus Garant Brown.

Also Read | Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

After early wickets slowed England briefly, Brown anchored the innings with remarkable authority, smashing 100 off just 43 deliveries, an innings studded with seven fours and eight towering sixes. He found able support from Lian O'Brien, who remained not out on 51 from 30 balls, as the duo stitched together a decisive partnership that propelled England past the 200-run mark.

India's bowlers found it difficult to contain the flow of runs, with Bhat Rizwan being the most effective, picking up two wickets for 19 runs. However, England's aggressive middle and death-overs batting tilted the momentum firmly in their favour with the scoring 206/3 in 20 overs.

Also Read | India Beat New Zealand by 46 Runs in IND vs NZ 5th T20I 2026; Arshdeep Singh and Ishan Kishan Shine as Men in Blue Clinch Series 4-1.

Chasing a stiff target of 207, India began positively, with Akash Singh playing a fluent knock of 48 off 22 balls, while skipper Ravindra Sante added impetus with a brisk 32 from 17 deliveries. Jithendra V N also contributed with a quick 28, keeping India in the hunt deep into the innings.

Despite the steady flow of runs, regular wickets at crucial intervals stalled India's chase. England's bowlers held their nerve in the final overs, with James Dixon and Henry John delivering key breakthroughs to stem the scoring. India eventually finished on 191 for 8, falling short by 16 runs.

Angus Garant Brown was named Player of the Match for his match-defining century. With the series now evenly poised at 1-1, both teams will look to carry momentum into the third T20I. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)