London, Feb 4 (AP) Chris Silverwood stepped down as England cricket coach, becoming the second significant departure amid the fallout from the team's humiliating Ashes series loss in Australia.

Ashley Giles, England's director of cricket, left his role on Wednesday in the wake of the men's team losing 4-0 to Australia.

Also Read | ICC Under-19 World Cup Final 2022: Virat Kohli Interacts With Indian Cricketers, Offers ‘Valuable Tips’ Ahead of Big Match Against England.

“The last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team," Silverwood said.

“I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family and embracing the next chapter.”

Also Read | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Neeraj Chopra Urges India To Support Skier Arif Khan.

An interim coach will be appointed ahead of next month's three tests in the West Indies.

“During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it," England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive officer Tom Harrison said.

"He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with.

“Under Chris, England Men's white ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka. He has led the England Men's team with great resilience and empathy through an incredibly challenging period for English cricket, and he deserves our sincere thanks and gratitude." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)