Nottingham (England), May 23 (AP) England declared on 565-6 before lunch on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Resuming on 498-3 after a dominant opening day in Nottingham, England quickly lost Ollie Pope for 171 after he added just two runs to his overnight unbeaten score.

Captain Ben Stokes fell for 9 and Harry Brook raced to a 50-ball 58 before getting bowled by Blessing Muzarabani — after which England declared. Jamie Smith was 4 not out.

Muzarabani had figures of 3-143 in the first innings of the four-day Test. Zimbabwe were 73/1 at lunch, trailing by 492 runs.

The teams were meeting for the first time at test level in 22 years. (AP)

