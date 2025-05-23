Already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs, Punjab Kings are gearing up to lock horns with eliminated side Delhi Capitals for the 66th Indian Premier League 2025 game. The PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match will be the last game for Delhi Capitals in the ongoing tournament, and it will be played at the neutral venue of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The two sides are playing a repeat fixture after the original was called-off midway, due to security reasons on May 8. The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will however be the 13th league phase game for PBKS, as they still have one after this, against fourth-spot holder Mumbai Indians. IPL 2025: Special Vande Bharat Train With PBKS & DC Teams, Other Key Personnel Reach New Delhi (Watch Videos).

While Delhi Capitals will be playing the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match for only pride, Punjab Kings will need to treat it very seriously. PBKS have 17 points from their 12 matches, and a win here would only advocate their chances for a top-two spot, and thereby a slot in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match. The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will also be a chance for Delhi Capitals to hold the fifth spot, enough for consolation of the wonderful start they had for the campaign.

Jaipur Weather Live

The Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, May 24. The weather in Lucknow is expected to be decent for a game of cricket. There is no rain predicted in the forecast. The temperature might be around 35 degrees Celsius when the match begins, but a dip to around 32 degrees Celsius by 11 PM can be expected. MI vs DC Memes Go Viral As Mumbai Indians Knock Out Delhi Capitals To Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch generally offers good help to both batters and bowlers. The surface is expected to act the same for the DC vs PBKS IPL 2025 match. In the initial overs, pacers might get help with the new ball, but as the ball turns old, the batsman can act accordingly. The key would be not getting out in the beginning. Dew might also play a part in the fixture.

