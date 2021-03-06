Ahmedabad, Mar 6 (PTI) England were tottering at 91 for six in their second innings at tea after India were bowled out for 365 on the third day of the fourth and final Test here on Saturday.

Dan Lawrence (19 not out) and Ben Foakes (6 not out) were the two unbeaten batsmen at the crease as England lost six wickets for 85 runs in the post-lunch session.

Indian spin duo of Axar Patel(3/28) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/38) continued to torment the English batsmen, sharing six wickets between them.

England still trail India by 69 runs with seven sessions of play remaining in the match.

Earlier, Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 96 as India were bowled out for 365.

Axar Patel (43) and Washington shared 106 runs for the eighth wicket as the hosts added 71 runs in the pre-lunch session. India finished with a lead of 160 runs.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 365 all out

England: 205 and 91 for 6 in 33 overs.

