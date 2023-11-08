Pune, Nov 8 (PTI) England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat in their penultimate World Cup game against the Netherlands here on Wednesday.

England made two changes with Gus Atkinson coming in place of Mark Wood and Harry Brook replacing Liam Livingstone.

In the Holland team, Zulfiqar was replaced by Teja Nidamanuru.

Teams:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(wk/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

Netherlands: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

