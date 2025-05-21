London, May 21 (AP) England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies because of a right thumb injury, the team said Wednesday.

Archer “will be reassessed by the England medical team over the next fortnight to determine when he may return to action,” it said.

Luke Wood has replaced Archer in the squad.

The first match of the series is at Edgbaston on May 29.

Since bursting onto the international scene in 2019, Archer has struggled with elbow and back injuries.

However, as well as his commitments in the Indian Premier League with Rajasthan Royals, Archer has featured in nine of England's 11 white-ball matches since the turn of the year.

The Royals elected against recalling the star paceman for the closing stages of the IPL after dropping out of contention to qualify for the knockout stage of the tournament. (AP) AM

