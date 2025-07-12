London, Jul 12 (PTI) England reached two for no loss at stumps after bowling out India for 387 in the visitors' first innings on a seesawing day three of the third Test at Lord's on Saturday.

At the close of play, Zak Crawley was batting on 2, while Ben Duckett was yet to open his account.

Also Read | What is 6-0, 6-0 Scoreline Called in Tennis? Here’s the Term Used For Iga Swiatek’s Winning Margin Over Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon 2025 Final.

Earlier, opener KL Rahul's fluent century and useful fifties by Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja helped India match England's first-innings total.

Rahul top-scored for the visitors with 100 off 177 balls to become only the second India batter to score more than one century at the hallowed venue, after Dilip Vengsarkar.

Also Read | West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2025: How To Watch WI vs AUS Frank Worrell Trophy Pink Ball Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Pant contributed 74 off 112 balls before getting run out by Ben Stokes while going for an unnecessary single, ending a fourth-wicket partnership of 141 runs with Rahul at the stroke of lunch, while Jadeja chipped in with a 131-ball 72.

India resumed the day on 145 for three and after the Rahul-Pant stand, the duo of Jadeja and Nitish Reddy (30) added 72 runs for the sixth wicket to prop up the visitors.

Brief scores:

England: 387 and 2 for no loss in 1 over

India 1st innings: 387 all out in 119.2 overs (KL Rahul 100, Rishabh Pant 74, Ravindra Jadeja 72; Chris Woakes 3/84). PTI AH

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)