West Indies National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The West Indies National Cricket Team is set to lock horns with the Australia National Cricket Team in the third and final Test of the Frank Worrell Trophy. Pat Cummins' Australia have already won the WI vs AUS 2025 Test series, securing dominant wins in both the matches so far and the former world Test champions will now have their sights firmly set on a whitewash. Unlike the last two Tests, the WI vs AUS 3rd Test is set to be a pink ball match and the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica will host the contest. WI vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, 3rd Test 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Australia Match in Jamaica.

A big talking point of the WI vs AUS 3rd Test in Kingston is Mitchell Starc, who is all set to feature in his 100th Test match, becoming just the second Australian pacer to get to the mark after the legendary Glenn McGrath. Mitchell Starc would surely want to make this occasion a memorable one. This is also going to be the first time that the Australia National Cricket Team will be playing a Day-Night Test match overseas. Mitchell Starc Opens Up Ahead of Making 100th Test Appearance for Australia.

West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test 2025 Details

Match West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test 2025 Date Sunday, July 13 Time 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, no TV telecast in India

When is West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The West Indies National Cricket Team will go up against the Australia National Cricket Team in the third and final Test of the Frank Worrell Trophy on Sunday, July 13. The WI vs AUS 3rd Test, which is a pink ball Test match, will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica and it will start at 12:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test 2025 Match On TV?

Unfortunately, there would be no WI vs AUS live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the WI vs AUS 3rd Test live telecast on any TV channel. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option for WI vs AUS 3rd Test, can read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Australia 3rd Test 2025 Match?

FanCode holds digital rights of WI vs AUS 2025, and their streaming platform will provide live online viewing options of the West Indies vs Australia Test 2025 series in India. Fans can tune into the FanCode mobile app and website to watch the WI vs AUS 3rd Test 2025 match online, but users will require a pass.

