Leeds, Jun 21 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah (3/48) accounted for the dangerous Joe Root (28) but Ollie Pope's unbeaten 100 took England to 209/3 in reply to India's first innings total of 471 at stumps on Day Two of the first Test here on Saturday.

England still trail by 262 runs.

Pope was batting on 100 off 131 balls with 13 fours at stumps, having made the most of the lifelines, and was accompanied by Harry Brook who was yet to open his account.

Bumrah provided the crucial breakthrough when he had Root caught in the first slip to keep India ahead.

India had earlier lost seven wickets for 112 runs after play resumed on Day Two, with Rishabh Pant's 134, Shubman Gill's 147 and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 101 taking them to a big total.

Brief Scores:

India: 471

England: 209/3 in 49 overs (Ben Duckett 62, Ollie Pope 100 batting; Jasprit Bumrah 3/48).

