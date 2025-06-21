Antwerp (Belgium), Jun 21: India's free fall in the European leg of the men's Pro League hockey continued as they lost 3-6 to Belgium -- their seventh defeat on the trot -- in their penultimate round match here on Saturday. Arthur van Doren scored in the first minute off a penalty corner to put world number three Belgium in the lead before Alexander Hendrickx made it 2-0 in the 28th minute off another PC conversion. India Men’s Hockey Team Suffers Sixth Consecutive Defeat in FIH Pro League 2024–25, Loses 2–3 to Australia.

Dilpreet Singh struck in the 36th minute -- also from a penalty corner -- to reduce the margin and Mandeep Singh restored parity in the 38th minute with a field goal. But, Indian defence crumbled in the fourth and final quarter as Belgium pumped in goals through Roman Duvekot (49th), Thibeau Stockbroekx (53rd) and van Doren (54th) -- all field strikes -- to take 5-2 lead.

Amit Rohidas pulled one back for India in the 56th minute -- off a PC -- but Belgium added another goal in the 59th minute through Tom Boon to emerge 6-3 winners. India won more penalty corners in the match, earning nine as against six of Belgium. India Women’s Hockey Team Suffers Narrow 2–3 Defeat Against Australia in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024–25.

India's dream of booking a direct ticket to next year's World Cup has been crushed after the winless campaign in the European leg so far. Earlier, India had lost to the Netherlands 1-2 and 2-3, followed by defeats to Argentina (2-3, 1-2) and Australia (2-3, 2-3). India sit eighth in the nine-team standings with 15 points, having managed just five wins against 10 losses. India play the same opponents again on Sunday in their final round fixture.

