Dharamsala, Mar 6: Some members of the touring England squad on Wednesday called on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeod Ganj near here on the eve of the final Test against India.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) posted a photo featuring the team members alongside the Nobel laureate for Peace.

"An incredible honour to meet his holiness, the @DalaiLama. England players and management attended his residence in McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala," the ECB said on their official 'X' handle,

Post shared by England Cricket Team

The team members included Zak Crawley, Tom Hartley, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson and assistant coach Marcus Trescothick. England have lost the five-match series as they trailed 1-4 going into the Dharamasala clash beginning on Thursday. The Ben Stokes-led side will go into the final Test with pacer Mark Wood replacing Ollie Robinson in the solitary change to their XI who played the fourth Test in Ranchi.

