The touring England team will head back to their pre-series base, Abu Dhabi, for a much-needed break during which Ben Stokes and Co. will also indulge in some golf before returning to India in time for the third Test in Rajkot, starting from February 10. The visiting team has decided to go to Abu Dhabi to utilize the 10-day break between the second and third Test. The second Test in Hyderabad ended with a day to spare as hosts India, having lost the series opener, staged a remarkable comeback to level the series 1-1. IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Way We Put India Under Pressure Was Great but Couldn’t End Up on Right Side of Result, Says Ben Stokes.

England prepared for the highly anticipated Test series against India with an extensive conditioning camp in Abu Dhabi instead of arriving in the subcontinent early for practice matches. During the Abu Dhabi camp prior to the series, the England team spent a lot of time working on ways to tackle the Indian spinners.

While they rallied to emerge winners in the opener, the English batters were blown away by Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant exhibition of reverse swing bowling in the first innings of the second Test before succumbing in a record 399-run chase to a disciplined Indian bowling unit in their second innings. 'Massive Respect' Ben Stokes Appreciates England Fan and Barmy Army Member For Visting Stadium to Support Three Lions Against India Despite Being Hospitalised For Food Poisoning.

India dismissed England for 292 runs in their second innings on day four to register a series-levelling 106-run win in the second Test here on Monday.

Resuming at 194 for six, England lost the remaining four wickets in the post-lunch session to be bowled out in 69.2 overs as India levelled the series.

