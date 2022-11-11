Melbourne, Nov 11 (PTI) Following are some England-Pakistan head-to-head stats in white-ball cricket ahead of their T20 World Cup final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2022: ICC Announced Marais Erasmus, Kumar Dharmasena As On-Field Umpires for England-Pakistan Final.

* England and Pakistan will meet in a World Cup final again after 30 years.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo to Spearhead Portugal for the Fifth Time.

* At the same venue of MCG, Pakistan had won their only ODI World Cup, defeating England by 22 runs in 1992.

* There are more striking similarities with the 1992 World Cup. Thirty years ago too, Pakistan had beaten New Zealand en route to the final.

* In the T20 World Cup, England and Pakistan have met twice so far with the former winning on both occasions, by six wickets in 2010 and by 48 runs in 2009.

* In the ODI World Cup, Pakistan have a better head-to-head record of 5-4 from 10 matches. One match was a no result.

* Both Pakistan and England suffered setbacks in the Super 12 stage. Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe, England to Ireland.

* On head-to-head, England lead 18-9 versus Pakistan, while one match ended in no result.

* In the two T20 World Cup meetings, England hold a 2-0 advantage. At the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, both sides have never won a T20I match.

* In T20Is, Pakistan's highest total versus England is 232 and lowest is 89. England's best against Pakistan is 221 and lowest is 135.

* Skipper Babar Azam (560) has most T20I runs for Pakistan against England with his 110 not out from 66 balls at Karachi in September this year being his highest against the Three Lions.

* Haris Rauf has the most wickets (14) for Pakistan against England. For the Englishmen, Graeme Swann and Adil Rashid lead the tally with 17 wickets each.

* The Pakistani opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have the highest partnership runs in a career. The duo have scored 2509 runs from 51 innings, ahead of the Indian openers Rohit Sharma/KL Rahul (1897) from 42 innings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)