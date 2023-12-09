Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) England captain Heather Knight won the toss and opted to bowl in the second women's T20I against India here Saturday.

Eyeing a series-clinching win, England drafted in Charlie Dean in place of pacer Mahika Gaur.

Facing a must-win situation, India, who trail 0-1 the three-match series, brought in seamer Titas Sadhu in place of Kanika Ahuja.

Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh and Saika Ishaque.

England: Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn and Lauren Bell.

