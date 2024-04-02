London [UK], April 2 (ANI): England's bowling all-rounder Sarah Glenn, who sustained a concussion during the third T20I, will take no further part in the ongoing tour of New Zealand.

Glenn sustained a concussion in the third T20I of the five-game series against New Zealand while fielding, banging her head on the ground as she attempted to take a catch at mid-off.

She just bowled one over during which she removed batter Suzie Bates. New Zealand went on to win the match by three runs.

"Glenn sustained a concussion while fielding in England's third IT20 match against New Zealand in Nelson and was initially ruled out for at least four matches including the first two matches of the three-match ODI series," England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Glenn is currently following the ECB Graded Return to Play Protocols and will not be fit in time for her to complete her full return to play by the final match of the series.

Meanwhile, the board has announced that no placement will be called.

It was initially reported that the 24-year-old would miss four games - the final two T20Is of the series and the first two matches of the ODI series. (ANI)

