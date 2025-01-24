Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) Charlotte Englebert scored a hat-trick to power JSW Soorma Hockey Club to the final of the inaugural Women's Hockey India League with a 4-2 win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers here on Friday.

With this victory, Soorma Hockey Club have set up the final clash against Odisha Warriors on Sunday.

Englebert (1st, 17th, 47th minutes) scored a superb hat-trick, while Hina Bano (9th) pitched in with a goal in between the former's strikes.

Captain Vandana Katariya (48th) and Shilpi Dabas (58th) found the back of the net in the last quarter for Bengal Tigers.

Englebert took the Tigers by surprise as soon as the game began by picking up a loose pass on top of the circle and thundered a shot past rival goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon.

Soorma, after gaining the early advantage in the game, maintained the pressure in the minutes that followed.

Halfway through the quarter, Sharmila Devi found Hina Bano from the right wing, who dashed across her marker in front of goal and squeezed the ball past Grace to double Soorma's lead.

The high press by Soorma rewarded them with multiple goal-scoring opportunities, including a penalty corner which went wasted.

The Tigers defence struggled in the second quarter as within minutes, Englebert received the ball on top of the circle and picked out the bottom right corner with a reverse shot and made it 3-0 for Soorma.

The Tigers began foraying into Soorma territory as the quarter unfolded with Rosin Upton rushing into the circle and forcing skipper and goalkeeper Savita Punia to make a save on one such occasion.

But Soorma had the majority of the possession and goal-scoring chances with Maria Verschoor bossing the midfield with her interceptions and quick transitions.

The third quarter began with the Tigers showing a lot more confidence on the ball, earning a penalty corner within a few minutes but they failed to muster a shot on goal.

The Tigers aimed to attack down the left wing in search of a way back into the game and soon after, Kathryn Mullan had the chance to score but her shot sailed wide.

The Tigers showed more initiative as the quarter came to a close with Binima Dhan and Vandana unleashing a snapshot each on the Soorma goal but Natalia Salvador made two spectacular saves to keep the clean sheet.

Sonam earned a penalty corner for Soorma early in the last quarter which resulted in a penalty stroke and Englebert completed her hat-trick from the spot with a low flick to the left corner.

However, the Tigers responded by embarking on a counter attack through Lalremsiami on the right wing and her cross deflected to Vandana, who stretched to push the ball into Soorma's goal.

It was end an end-to-end affair from thereon game as the Tigers frantically attempted to score a second and earned their first penalty corner with two minutes left in the game.

Dabas stepped up to slap the ball to the right bottom corner and reduced the deficit.

However, Soorma managed to halt the Tigers' advances and secured their ticket to the final.

