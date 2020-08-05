Southampton [UK], Aug 4 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday surpassed former Indian captain MS Dhoni to record most sixes in international cricket as a captain.

The left-handed batsman achieved the feat during the ongoing third and final ODI between England and Ireland.

The Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dhoni has smashed 211 sixes in his international career as a captain. Morgan broke the record in just 163 matches as compared to Dhoni who took 332 games to achieve the feat.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting with 171 sixes in 324 matches is third in the list.

Morgan got out after scoring 106 runs. His innings was studded with 15 fours and four glorious sixes. England were folded for 328 runs within fifty overs.

The Morgan led side had already sealed the three-match ODI series against Ireland after winning the second game by four wickets on August 1. (ANI)

