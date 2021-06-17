Rome, June 17: Manuel Locatelli bagged a brace as flawless Italy defeated Switzerland 3-0 here at the Stadio Olimpico to become the first side into the last-16 of the Euro 2020.

Match started at a good pace for Italy as Chiellini had a goal ruled out for handball just minutes before Sassuolo midfielder Locatelli opened the scoring after 26 minutes with a close-range effort in the Group A clash. He then doubled their lead in the second half, giving Sommer no chance of saving his low shot from outside the box. Manuel Locatelli and Ciro Immobile Lead Italy to a 3-0 Win Against Switzerland at Euro 2020, Qualify for Knockout Stages.

Lazio's Ciro Immobile then wrapped it up late on, with the keeper unable to keep out his long-range strike despite getting both hands to it. Azzurri has now 10 wins in a row without conceding in a run of 29 without defeat in all competitions. Roberto Mancini's side is now top of Group A with six points from two games, with six goals scored and none conceded, two points clear of Wales who beat Turkey 2-0 earlier.

Following 3-0 wins against Turkey and Switzerland, Italy is only the second side in EUROs history to open their tournament with consecutive wins by a 3+ goal margin, after the Netherlands in 2008 (3-0 vs Italy, 4-1 vs France) as stated by Opta.

The final round of Group A fixtures takes place on Sunday with Italy hosting Wales at the Stadio Olimpico with Switzerland traveling to Baku for a crucial encounter with Turkey at the same time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)