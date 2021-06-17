Italy went on to beat Switzerland last night 3-0 and the team will now qualify for the knockout stages. Manuel Locatelli and Ciro Immobile were the ones who scored goals.

🇮🇹 𝐈𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐘 🇮🇹 🔹 29 games unbeaten 🔹 10 straight clean sheets 🔹 31 goals without reply 🔹 First team in the Round of 16#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/opWyppcrxB — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 16, 2021

