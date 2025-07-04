Sports News | Euro 2025: Long VAR Review of 4-plus Minutes Decides No Penalty for Denmark Against Sweden

A video review of more than four minutes was needed to decide Denmark should not be awarded a penalty against Sweden early in their Women's European Championship game on Friday.

Geneva, Jul 4 (AP) A video review of more than four minutes was needed to decide Denmark should not be awarded a penalty against Sweden early in their Women's European Championship game on Friday.

Brazilian referee Edina Alves was whistled and jeered by fans during the long delay. She studied the incident on a fieldside monitor before deciding to award a free kick to Sweden instead.

Play eventually resumed in the 11th minute, fully five minutes after the incident in question in the Sweden penalty area.

    Geneva, Jul 4 (AP) A video review of more than four minutes was needed to decide Denmark should not be awarded a penalty against Sweden early in their Women's European Championship game on Friday.

    Brazilian referee Edina Alves was whistled and jeered by fans during the long delay. She studied the incident on a fieldside monitor before deciding to award a free kick to Sweden instead.

    Play eventually resumed in the 11th minute, fully five minutes after the incident in question in the Sweden penalty area.

    A free kick awarded for a foul against Denmark captain Pernille Harder was lofted toward the star forward who tangled with the falling Sweden winger Madelen Janogy. Harder was unable to control the ball which ran to safety toward Sweden goalkeeper Jennifer Falk.

    Replays of the incident eventually showed Janogy had herself been tripped by a Denmark opponent on the edge of the penalty area as she ran back to defend the cross.

    Alves was invited to referee at Euro 2025 as part of an exchange program between European soccer body UEFA and South America's CONMEBOL. (AP) AM

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    You might also like
    Geneva, Jul 4 (AP) A video review of more than four minutes was needed to decide Denmark should not be awarded a penalty against Sweden early in their Women's European Championship game on Friday.

    Brazilian referee Edina Alves was whistled and jeered by fans during the long delay. She studied the incident on a fieldside monitor before deciding to award a free kick to Sweden instead.

    Play eventually resumed in the 11th minute, fully five minutes after the incident in question in the Sweden penalty area.

    A free kick awarded for a foul against Denmark captain Pernille Harder was lofted toward the star forward who tangled with the falling Sweden winger Madelen Janogy. Harder was unable to control the ball which ran to safety toward Sweden goalkeeper Jennifer Falk.

    Replays of the incident eventually showed Janogy had herself been tripped by a Denmark opponent on the edge of the penalty area as she ran back to defend the cross.

    Alves was invited to referee at Euro 2025 as part of an exchange program between European soccer body UEFA and South America's CONMEBOL. (AP) AM

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    You might also like

