Dubai [UAE], December 10 (ANI): The renowned hard-hitting Desert Vipers' batter Azam Khan is upbeat for the ILT20 Season 3. The right-handed Pakistan international (14 T20Is) played a pivotal role in the Vipers' previous campaign, which saw them narrowly miss out on a playoff berth. With the start of the new season approaching, Azam is ready to once again bring his aggressive style of play to the field, according to a release from ILT20.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the ILT20 Season 3, Azam Khan said that he is excited for the next season of the tournament.

"I'm really excited for the next season. I had a great season last year, which brings the same excitement to go out and play for the Desert Vipers again. There will be new challenges, but we'll focus on executing on the ground and winning for the team," Azam Khan was quoted in a release from ILT20.

ILT20 Season 2 saw the power-hitter register the fastest half-century in the competition's history. Azam reached the milestone in just 18 balls, studded with five fours and four sixes, to power the Vipers to a victory against the Gulf Giants.

Looking back on the achievement, and shedding light on his approach to the game, Azam expressed, "I've always said that cricket is a game that won't just give you success, but it'll also bring failures in your career. For me, it's about going out there and dominating the other side. That's what I always try to do whenever I go out there."

Azam's reputation as one of the most aggressive batters in the game today has made him a fan favourite with his batting stints echoed by 'Azam, Azam' crowd chants in Season 2.

Expressing gratitude for the love and adulation he receives, the 25-year-old said, "It's a great adrenaline rush for me whenever I go out to bat and hear the crowd roaring. It's an amazing feeling for any player, any batter. I'll try to make sure I bring the same excitement for the fans this year as well."

Azam went on to underscore the competitiveness of the ILT20, "I think it's a tough competition. I've been talking to many players about the competition, and with nine international players in one team, I think it makes it very tough for the players to perform. Even the guys sitting on the bench are world-class players, so it gets difficult for the guys," he remarked.

Azam opined that the unique structure serves as a catalyst for the development of UAE cricketers and the grassroots programme.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the UAE youngsters, especially as they can share the dressing room with the legends and greats of the game. It's very good for their future, and they can learn from them, try to execute the feedback they get, and use it in their daily life to work on it," he said.

With the Desert Vipers set to begin their campaign on January 12, against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in an away game in Abu Dhabi, Azam addressed the fans and urged their support. "Just come out and support us and we'll try to win the tournament this year. I can't promise that, but I'll make sure that whenever I go in the ground, I'll give my 100%," Azam signed off.

The third season of the ILT20 will run from January 11 to February 9, 2025.

