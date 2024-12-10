SA vs PAK 2024 Schedule: The South Africa national Cricket Team dominated the Sri Lankan side at home and nearly confirmed their spot in the WTC (World Test Championship) Final. Temba Bavuma enjoyed a great run of form as Test Team captain and has led his side to an unbeaten streak to reach the WTC Final. The focus will now shift to the multi-format series against another Asian opponent - Pakistan. The South Africa national Cricket Team will host the Pakistan national cricket team for three T20I and three ODI matches while both sides will play a two-match Test series later. On Which Channel South Africa vs Pakistan 2024-25 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch SA vs PAK T20Is, ODIs and Test Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

The Pakistan national cricket team also delivered great results in the recent series, the side won the ODI series against Australia and thrashed Zimbabwe in both the T20I and ODI series. In the absence of some of the star players, the Pakistan side managed to hold off Zimbabwe’s challenge and will welcome their experienced players for the South Africa tour.

As for South Africa, they will be without their star performers of the recent T20 World Cup for the T20I series against Pakistan. Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klassen will lead the side in place of the regular Captain, Aiden Markram. This could be a major boost for the visitors who would look to get some wins under their belts early on in the long tour. Mohammad Rizwan will look for his first series win after becoming Pakistan's white-ball captain. PAK vs SA 2024-25: Babar Azam Returns to Test and T20I Sides, Shaheen Afridi Rested for Tests As Pakistan Name Squads for South Africa Tour.

SA vs PAK T20I Series 2024 Schedule

Date Matches Time Venue December 10 1st T20I 09:30 PM IST Durban December 13 2nd T20I 09:30 PM IST Centurion December 14 3rd T20I 09:30 PM IST Sandton

SA vs PAK ODI 2024 Schedule

Date Matches Time Venue December 17 1st ODI 05:30 PM IST Paarl December 19 2nd ODI 05:30 PM IST Cape Town December 22 3rd ODI 05:30 PM IST Sandton

SA vs PAK Test 2024 Schedule

Date Matches Time Venue December 26-30 1st Test 01:30 PM IST Centurion January 3-7 2nd Test 02:00 PM IST Cape Town

The away tour against South Africa is very critical for the Pakistan national cricket team who was facing massive criticism for their performances in the recent series and ICC tournaments. South Africa on the other hand is also looking to strengthen their claims as one of the top teams in the world. With two major ICC tournaments coming up (Champions Trophy 2025 and T20 World Cup 2026), both nations will look for a positive run of form.

