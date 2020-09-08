London [UK], September 8 (ANI): English club Everton has completed the signing of Colombian star James Rodriguez from Real Madrid on a two-year deal. Everton also has the option of extending the deal with Rodriguez for a third season.

While representing Real Madrid, James Rodriguez was named LaLiga's best midfielder after scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists in 29 games during the 2014-15 season. He has won eight domestic titles, across four countries. The playmaker has also claimed two Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

Also Read | TKR vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction in CPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Caribbean Premier League Match.

"I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well. I'm looking forward to achieving great things here -- and winning things, which is what everyone's aim is," the official website of Everton quoted Rodriguez as saying.

"I've come here to try to improve, to get better. I've also come here to help the team to win, to play good football -- entertaining football. I'm convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons I signed was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti," he added.

Also Read | Ravindra Jadeja IPL Franchise History: List of Teams CSK All-Rounder Has Represented in Indian Premier League.

In his domestic career, James had moved to Spain from the French side AS Monaco directly after claiming the World Cup Golden Boot with his six goals at the 2014 competition in Brazil.

He scored in all five of his country's matches, enhancing a reputation that was already growing during that season. James became an instant winner when Real Madrid won both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup and he was also named in the UEFA's team of the year.

He was part of a Real team that won successive Champions Leagues in 2015/16 and 2016/17, adding the LaLiga crown and UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to the second of those European titles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)