Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3 (ANI): Indian men's hockey team defender Jarmanpreet Singh believes that every member of the squad is excited to see what is in store for the side in the coming few months.

In the past four years since the 2016 Rio Olympics, the Indian men's hockey side has risen to great heights, winning medals at various tournaments and climbing up to fourth in the FIH World Rankings.

The 24-year-old Jarmanpreet came into the senior team set-up in 2018, and in his debut tournament, he wore a silver medal around his neck as India finished second behind Australia at the FIH Men's Champions Trophy 2018 held in Breda, The Netherlands.

"I think playing for India in itself was a dream come true for me, but to have won back-to-back medals in my first two tournaments is a story I can tell my grandkids one day. I have had the privilege of representing my country at the highest level, and have also won medals, so it gives me real joy. My aim always is to try to do my best for the team, and to make sure that I am following what my coaches are asking me to do -- because I know if I am able to do those things, we will be really successful as a team," said Jarmanpreet in an official Hockey India release.

Encapsulating his two years of being a senior team player, Jarmanpreet said: "When I look back at the career I've had with the senior team, I feel really proud because there is so much competition in our team that it's not easy to get into the final 18 squad. However, to have played in four amazing tournaments including the Olympic Test Event in 2019, and the FIH Hockey Pro League in 2020, I feel really blessed and motivated to keep doing the right things. I understand that only the best can represent the team, and I want to earn that right to be in the team consistently by performing well."

Looking forward to next year's Olympic Games, Jarmanpreet added: "I think everyone is really excited for what is to come for Indian hockey in the next few years. I want to make sure that I am part of the team when we go out there and win medals. I believe that Hockey India has done an exceptional job to provide a platform to players like myself, and I want to repay their support by giving my best on the field. I also think that we have a very good chance to go a long way at the Tokyo Olympics, but before that, just like the rest of the sporting world, I am also hopeful that the mega-event goes ahead as planned." (ANI)

