Lionel Messi has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo in the recent list released by ESPN. The Barcelona FC star has been ranked as number one forward with Kylian Mbappe on number two then comes the shocking name, Cristiano Ronaldo. being placed on number three. Now, this comes in as a rude shock for the CR7 fans as they would have expected Ronaldo's name to be one of the top two names. PSG star Neymar Junior was placed on number four. Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was the one who achieved the fifth position in the list. Cristiano Ronaldo HD Photos in Juventus Jersey and Wallpapers in Portugal Jersey For Free Download For Fans Celebrating CR7’s 750th Career Goal Online.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was ranked as the best stopper. The left-back position had Andy Robertson from Liverpool. The centre-back had yet another name from Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk. Trent Alexander-Arnold once again from Liverpool was at the right back. Robert Lewandowski who had won the UEFA Awards was also featured in the list as the best striker. Check out the full list below:

Full list of top rankings

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Left-back: Andy Robertson (Liverpool)

Centre-back: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Right-back: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Central midfield: Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Attacking midfield: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Winger: Sadio Mané (Liverpool)

Forward: Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Striker: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

Manager: Jürgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Talking about Messi and Ronaldo, the two players have been compared for donkey's years now. A few hours ago we told you that Ronaldo had surpassed Messi for netting 71 home goals in the UCL 2020 whereas Messi had 70.

