Dambulla Viiking will take on Kandy Tuskers in match 10 of the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota on December 3, 2020 (Thursday). Viiking’s have the opportunity to go top of the table with a win in this clash. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers in LPL 2020 can scroll down below. LPL 2020: Twitterati React to Ifran Pathan’s Return to Cricket, Express Delight.

Dambulla Viiking won their last game against Colombo Kings taking them to third in the points table. Meanwhile, Kandy Tuskers lost their previous game against Jaffna Stallions and will be looking to bounce back from that. The Tuskers have won just one of their four games so far in the competition and need to rack up some wins if they are to advance from the league stage.

Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers, LPL 2020 Free Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers LPL 2020 match on Sony sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Lanka Premier League (LPL) in India. So fans can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to catch the live-action of the opening match of LPL 2020.

Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers, LPL 2020 Free Live Streaming in India

Fans can also catch the Dambulla Viiking vs Kandy Tuskers match on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT platform on Sony Network, will be live streaming the DV vs KT LPL 2020 match online for fans in India. Apart from that JIO subscribers can also catch the live action on JIO TV.

Squads:

Dambulla Viiking Squad: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Paul Stirling, Upul Tharanga, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka(c), Angelo Perera, Anwar Ali, Pulina Tharanga, Malinda Pushpakumara, Sachindu Colombage, Kasun Rajitha, Sudeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shinwari, Aftab Alam, Lahiru Madushanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan

Kandy Tuskers Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera(w/c), Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Kamindu Mendis, Asela Gunaratne, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dilruwan Perera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nuwan Pradeep, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Dale Steyn, Ishan Jayaratne , Vishwa Fernando, Priyamal Perera, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lasith Embuldeniya, Kevin Koththigoda, Nishan Madushka, Kaveeshka Anjula, Chamikara Edirisinghe

