Gurgaon, Dec 10 (PTI) A host of past champions, who have moved to higher categories will be back for the prestigious fourth edition of the US Kids Indian Championship golf tournament.

Nearly 80 young golfers, of which almost 20 percent are from outside India, will be seen in action in the three-day signature championships.

The 54-hole event at the Jack Nicklaus designed course in Gurugram will have on offer points of World Amateur Golf Ranking (WGAR), Junior Score Board (JSB) and star for American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).

That helps players in rising in rankings and get spots into more top class international amateur events and even represent their country in events.

Some of the past champions and medallist, who will be making an appearance, usually in the next higher category, are Nihal Cheema, Kabir Goyal,. Sohrab Singh Talwar, Vidit Aggarwal, Arshvant Srivastava, Adit Veeramachaneni, Naina Kapoor, Aaradhya Bhatnagar, Aanya Dandriyal and Shambhavi Chaturvedi among others.

Apart from India, there are players from the United States, Malaysia. United Arab Emirates, Sweden and Great Britain.

About 15 players are from outside India.

The Indian Championship offers young golfers the opportunity to compete in a multi-day championship event and qualify for US Kids Golf Priority Status.

By earning different levels of priority status, players can qualify for other US Kids Golf Major Championships including regional, international, and World Teen Championships.

The age groups from Under-7 to age groups 15-18 and there will be a total of 13 sections.

The main competition will be held at the Classic Golf Resort from December 11 to 13.

